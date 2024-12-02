PM internship scheme: Launch date postponed, check when revised date will be announced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM internship scheme: The launch of the PM internship scheme has been postponed. The scheme was supposed to be launched today, on December 2 with a duration of 12 months for the first batch of beneficiaries but has been postponed. The new date of the scheme is yet to be confirmed. The delay in the launch of the PM internship scheme has left the candidates in the dark.

Data from the MCA shows that the PMIS pilot project attracted more than 650,000 applicants for 127,000 positions provided by 280 companies involved in the scheme. Initially, the registration deadline was set for November 10 but was subsequently extended to November 15. With the pilot phase of the scheme, the aim is to provide internships to 1.25 lakh candidates across 24 sectors in the current financial year ending March 2025. This includes sectors like IT and Software Development, Banking and Financial Services, Oil, Gas & Energy, Metals & Mining, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Telecom, Infrastructure & Construction, Retail & Consumer Durables, Cement & Building Materials, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Aviation & Defence, Manufacturing & Industrial, Chemical, Media, Entertainment & Education, Agriculture and Allied, Consulting Services, Textile Manufacturing, Gems and Jewellery, Travel & Hospitality and Healthcare.

The PM internship scheme was announced in the 2024-25 union budget and launched on October 3. It targets the top 500 companies in India, selected based on their average corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure from the past three years. Through this scheme, the aspirants will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, across varied professions and employment opportunities.

When will the PM internship scheme revised date be out?

The officials have not yet announced the revised date for the PM internship scheme. A new date is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website at www.pminternship.mca.gov.in for the latest updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

