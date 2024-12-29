PM Internship Scheme 2024: Over 6 lakh applications received for 1.27 lakh opportunities | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : CORPORATE MINISTRY (X) PM Internship Scheme 2024: Over 6 lakh applications received for 1.27 lakh opportunities.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: About 6.21 lakh applications have been received for 1.27 lakh opportunities under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme 2024 and the selection process is continuing, the government said today (December 29).

The scheme, announced in the 2024 Union Budget, aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in top-500 companies over five years. A pilot project of the scheme, started on October 3, aims to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities during 2024-25.

In a release on Sunday, the corporate affairs ministry said approximately 6.21 lakh applications have been received against 1.27 lakh internship opportunities.

Over 4 lakh people completed KYC on portal

The selection process for internship is ongoing. Partner companies have posted about 1.27 lakh internship opportunities on the internship scheme portal. About 4.87 lakh individuals have completed their KYC and registered themselves on the portal, the release added.

Interns to be provided one-time grant of Rs 6,000

Under the scheme, interns will be provided a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. While mentioning about various initiatives taken this year, the ministry said the framework governing cost record and audit will be amended after considering stakeholders' comments and recommendations of the ministry-appointed committee.

From financial year 2023-24, the ministry has issued regular advisories to companies on adhering to the prescribed timelines for filing cost audit reports.

"This initiative has led to a 14 per cent increase in the timely submission of cost audit reports during 2023-24 compared to the previous year," the release added.

The PM Internship Scheme is a visionary initiative aimed at empowering and providing training to 1 crore youth in the top 500 companies over the next 5 years. True to its tagline, “Learn from the Best,” the scheme offers training opportunities in leading companies, creating valuable employment prospects and equipping young individuals to contribute meaningfully to vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Among these, individuals from more than 570 districts have successfully joined as PM Interns.