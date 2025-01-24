Patna schools closed up to class 8 due to cold, know when classes will resume?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Patna schools closed up to class 8 due to cold

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the district administration of Patna has extended the school holidays. According to the recent order, all government and private schools up to class 8 across the district have been closed until January 25.

The Patna district administration took to social media handle X, and wrote, 'In view of the possibility of adverse effect on the health and life of children due to extremely cold weather and low temperatures in the district, the District Magistrate, Patna, has imposed a ban on educational activities up to Class 8 in all private and government schools of the district, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, until January, 20. Instructions have been given to conduct teaching in classes above 8 only between 09.00 am and 03.30 pm ’.

No extra classes for board students

The administration has also excluded academic activities related to board examinations during this period. The directive will remain in effect until January 25. Classes above 8 will be resumed between 9 AM and 3.30 AM.

When will Patna schools reopen?

Earlier, all classes up to class 8 were closed until January 23. It is expected that the Patna district administration will reopen the schools on January 27, 2025, following Republic Day on January 26. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for the latest updates.