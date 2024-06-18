Patna Schools closed till June 19 due to heatwave; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Patna Schools closed

The district administration of Patna has extended the school closure for students up to class 8th till June 19. The decision has been made because of the ongoing heatwave and high temperatures risking the health and safety of the young students in the state. The state is experiencing an extreme heatwave, with temperatures rising on Monday to 44 degrees Celcius in ten locations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the heatwave conditions will be continuing for another two or three days.

On June 17, the Patna District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok issued an order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, stating that educational activities in the state up to class 8 are prohibited and all the government and private schools in the district will remain close on June 18 and June 19 till 8th-grade classes.

As per the official order, Due to the prevalent heat waves and high temperatures predicted by IMD in the district, the health, and life of students are at risk, the district magistrate has decided to prohibit educational activities up to class 8 in all government and private schools of Patna district till June 19. During the said period, the teachers and non-teaching staff of the school will remain present in the school/office and perform their duties, the notice further reads.

The severe heatwave conditions have led many private schools in the state capital to extend summer vacation dates till June 22.

Highest temperature logged

Aurangabad logged 46.9 degrees Celsius as the highest temperature and Buxar at 46.6 degrees Celsius. Dehri and Arwal recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius with Bhojpur recording 46.2 degrees Celsius. Gaya and Bikramganj also recorded 45.4 degree Celsius each, with Vaishali and Rajgir at 44.3 degree Celsius, and Nawada at 44 degrees Celsius.

IMD has issued an orange alert for a severe heat wave until June 19 for multiple areas of the state, especially in the southwest as well as for Patna, Jehanabad, and Nalanda.