Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registration last date today, over 3 crore register so far

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registration window will be closed today, January 14. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of window. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 14, 2025 11:55 IST, Updated : Jan 14, 2025 12:13 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: The registrations for the eighth edition of PPC 2025 will be closed today, January 14. All those who have not yet submitted their registration forms can do so by visiting the official PPC website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. This year, the event has received a huge response, with over 3.18 crore students, 19.92 lakh teachers, and 5.23 lakh parents registering so far.

Simple steps to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 

Step 1: Go to the official website, mygov.in.

Step 2: Enter your registration information to log in.
Step 3: The certificate download option will be accessible after logging in.
Step 4: Fill out any necessary information and submit 
Step 5: The certificate will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Save and download it
Step 7: Print the certificate so you may use it later.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Event Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, which will take place in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi this month. The exact date of the programme is yet to be announced. During the event, the prime minister will answer students queries related to exam stress and other issues. Selected questions may feature in the event.

Where can I watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Programme live?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 live event will broadcast on all social platforms of the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, and Education Ministry, among others. Apart from this, Amazon Prime Video will also be streaming Pariksha Pe Charcha at 11 am. Individuals can also watch the Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE programme on Doordarshan or PM Modi's official YouTube channel.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 (School-level activities to be held between January 12 to 23)

  • Indigenous games sessions
  • Marathon runs
  • Meme competitions
  • Nukkad Natak (street plays)
  • Yoga and meditation sessions
  • Poster-making competitions
  • Inspirational film screenings
  • Mental health workshops and counseling sessions
  • Poetry, song, and other performances

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Rewards

  1. Winners will get a chance to be a direct participant in the Pariksha Pe Charcha event along with the Prime Minister.
  2. Each winner will get a specially designed PPC 2025 Certificate of Appreciation.
  3. A small group of students among the winners will get the chance to interact with the Prime Minister. These students will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister.
  4. Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit. 

 

 

Top News

Latest News

