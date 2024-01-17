Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Noida: School timings changed for classes from nursery to 8, check schedule

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes from nursery to 8 will resume at 10 am from January 18 onwards. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar released an order in this regard. Check details here.

January 17, 2024
Due to weather cold conditions, the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar has changed the school's timings for Classes from nursery to 8. According to an official order, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will start at 10 am from January 18 onwards on account of cold weather conditions. This timing would continue until further orders from the district administration. Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar released an order in this regard.

The official notice reads, ''In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to 8 will be conducted from 10 am from January 18 till further orders''. The officer also called for strict enforcement of the order.

Earlier, Classes from nursery to 8 were suspended till January 16 in view of the cold weather conditions in the region. While classes were ongoing for students 9 to 12, their school timings were last week changed to 10 am to 3 pm, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh.  The timing for Classes 9 to 12 will continue till January 20, as per the previous order.  Usually, Government schools in Noida follow a 9 am to 3 pm schedule in winter.

(With inputs from PTI)

