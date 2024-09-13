NMC releases revised CBME guidelines for MBBS students, omits irrelevant topics

Follow us on Image Source : NMC NMC Revamps MBBS Syllabus

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released its revised Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum Guidelines, 2024 for MBBS students. The medical body has dropped lesbianism, sodomy and other such acts from the MBBS syllabus following widespread criticism.

What topics are included in the MBBS curriculum?

In the new syllabus, the medical body has included topics related to the histories of gender, and sexuality-based identities and rights in India, as well as the decriminalisation of adultery and consensual adult homosexual behaviour. The revised curriculum remains unchanged on guidelines related to teaching hours, attendance and the National Exit Test (NExt).

Topics omitted after consultation with subject matter experts

The official notice reads, 'In response to the various queries raised by stakeholders in respect to the Disability Guidelines mentioned in the CBME guidelines 2024 and other issues raised in respect of Topics and Competencies of various department mentioned in the guidelines, all the requisite addition/deletion has been carried out after due consultation with the experts of each subject group'.

Earlier, on August 31, the NMC published the CBME guidelines for the MBBS curriculum which sparked controversy after the reintroduction of several controversial topics in the forensic medicine and toxicology curriculum for undergraduate medical students. The medical body cancelled and withdrew CBME guidelines on September 5 after facing intense criticism from activists and academics.

Disability Guidelines

As per the official notice, the modified guidelines for the students who will be admitted to next year's session in the 'specified disability' category will get the guidelines separately.

The official notice reads, 'Modified guidelines for the academic year 2025-’26 onwards regarding admission of students with ‘specified disabilities’ under the ‘Rights Of Persons With Disabilities Act 2016’ with respect to admission in MBBS will be notified separately. Till further notice, the disability guidelines (page numbers 96 to 98) stipulated under CBME Guidelines 2023 dated 1st August, 2023 shall be applicable for the academic year 2024-’25.