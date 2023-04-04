NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 for April-May public exams OUT; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket out

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued Class 10th, 12th hall tickets for April-May Public Exams 2023. Students who have enrolled for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) courses for April-May 2023 Public Exams can download their NIOS hall tickets through the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Students need to login with details such as 12 digit enrollment number and hall ticket type to download the NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2023. The NIOS Class 10 and 12 public exams 2023 are scheduled between April 6 and May 8, 2023.

"Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for April/May 2023 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately," NIOS said.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2023 for April-May public exams.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NIOS Hall Ticket 202'3 link

Step 3: Next, enter your enrollment number and select hall ticket type.

Step 4: Submit details and the NIOS hall ticket for April-May public exam will appear on the screen.

Step 5:Download the admit card PDF and print a copy for further reference.