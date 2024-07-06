NEET-UG counselling postponed, new dates yet to be announced: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The NEET-UG counselling, which was scheduled to begin on July 6, has been postponed till further notice, sources said on Saturday. No notification regarding the counselling has been issued as of now. During a hearing in the Supreme Court, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exams, had mentioned that counseling would start on July 6, and the Supreme Court did not impose any restrictions on this.

According to sources, the concerned department and ministry are currently keeping an eye on the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for July 8.

The development comes as the Supreme Court refused to delay the NEET-UG counselling which was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Supreme Court will hear various pleas related to NEET-UG 2024 on July 8. The pleas will be heard by a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. In the pleas, some petitioners have demanded the cancellation of the full exam alleging paper leak and reconduction of the medical entrance exam while others have sought an investigation into the operations of the NTA.

More to follow...