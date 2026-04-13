NEET UG city slip 2026 out at neet.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

NEET city slip 2026: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2026) city slip has been released, the candidates can check and download city slip pdf on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET aspirants should note that city slip is not the admit card which will be released later. NEET is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026.

The NEET UG city slip login credentials are - application number, password. To download NEET city slip, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on city slip pdf link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. NEET city slip pdf will appear on the screen for download, save NEET city slip pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET city slip pdf link

Use application number, password as the login credentials

NEET city slip pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET city slip pdf and take a print out.

NEET admit card release date 2026

NEET UG admit card 2026 will be released three to four days before the exam. For the NEET exam 2026 to commence on May 3, the candidates can expect their admit card by April 30. NEET admit card once released, will be available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET paper pattern

NEET paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

For details on NEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.