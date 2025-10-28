NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule released; check dates NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule: NEET PG counselling round one application submission window will be opened from October 17 to November 5. Know how to apply at mcc.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG counselling schedule 2025. The candidates who wish to check and download NEET PG counselling schedule can do it on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025: Important dates

Round 1

NEET PG counselling registration dates: October 17 to November 5, 2025

NEET PG choice filling, locking dates: October 28- November 5

Seat allotment result: November 8

Round 2

NEET PG counselling registration dates: November 19 to 24

Choice filling, locking dates: November 19 to 24

Seat allotment result date: November 26

Round 3

NEET PG counselling registration dates- December 8 to 14

Choice filling and locking dates: December 9 to 14

Seat allotment result date: December 17.

How to apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025

To apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the MCC website- mcc.nic.in and click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link. Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit. Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a print out.

NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply at mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link

Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents

Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit

Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET PG counselling 2025: List of documents required to apply

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/scorecard

MBBS all Mark Sheets

MBBS Degree/Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate.

Evidence of the date of birth (High School Certificate/Birth Certificate).

There will be four rounds of counselling- round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. Candidates can submit fresh applications for the first three rounds; however, no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round.

For details on NEET PG counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.