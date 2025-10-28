NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule released; check dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG counselling schedule 2025. The candidates who wish to check and download NEET PG counselling schedule can do it on the official website- mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025: Important dates
Round 1
- NEET PG counselling registration dates: October 17 to November 5, 2025
- NEET PG choice filling, locking dates: October 28- November 5
- Seat allotment result: November 8
Round 2
- NEET PG counselling registration dates: November 19 to 24
- Choice filling, locking dates: November 19 to 24
- Seat allotment result date: November 26
Round 3
- NEET PG counselling registration dates- December 8 to 14
- Choice filling and locking dates: December 9 to 14
- Seat allotment result date: December 17.
How to apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025
To apply for NEET PG round 1 counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the MCC website- mcc.nic.in and click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link. Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents. Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit. Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a print out.
NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025: Steps to apply at mcc.nic.in
- Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
- Click on NEET PG counselling round 1 registration 2025 link
- Fill the NEET PG counselling application form with details and upload required documents
- Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and click on submit
- Save NEET PG counselling round one application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
NEET PG counselling 2025: List of documents required to apply
- Allotment Letter issued by MCC
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG result/scorecard
- MBBS all Mark Sheets
- MBBS Degree/Certificate/Provisional Certificate.
- Internship Completion Certificate.
- Evidence of the date of birth (High School Certificate/Birth Certificate).
There will be four rounds of counselling- round 1, 2, 3 and stray vacancy round. Candidates can submit fresh applications for the first three rounds; however, no fresh applications will be accepted for the stray round.
For details on NEET PG counselling 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.