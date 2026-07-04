NEET PG 2026 on August 30; check revised paper pattern

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2026) is scheduled to be held on August 30. The entrance exam will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The NEET PG paper pattern has been revised, the total number of questions reduced to 180 from 200.

NEET PG paper pattern revised, check here

NEET PG will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry four response options, and candidates will be required to select the single most appropriate answer. While the number of questions has been reduced, the marking scheme remains unchanged. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions that are left unanswered.

Important Dates

NEET PG 2026 registration begins: July 1 (5 pm onwards)

Last date to submit application: July 21 (11:55 pm)

Advance intimation of examination city: August 11

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30

NEET PG 2026 result declaration: By September 30.

NEET PG 2026: Major changes in allotment of exam centres

NBEMS has also introduced significant changes in the process of selecting examination centres. Unlike previous years, candidates will no longer choose preferred examination cities while filling out the application form. Instead, applicants will be required to select three preferred states.

Under the revised guidelines, the first preference must be the state corresponding to the candidate's correspondence address mentioned in the application form. The second and third preferences should be neighbouring states.

The examination authority has made it clear that once the application form is submitted, candidates will not be allowed to change either their correspondence address or the selected state preferences at any stage, including during the application correction window.

NEET PG registration process

The registration process for NEET PG 2026 is currently underway through the official NBEMS website. Candidates can complete and submit their application forms until July 21, 2026, which is the last date notified by the examination authority.

Applicants are advised to carefully fill in all required details while submitting the form, as certain information will not be open for modification later.

For details on NEET PG 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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