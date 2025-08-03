NEET-PG 2025 held for over 2.42 lakh candidates, sets record for largest computer-based single shift test To ensure a strict and fair examination process, NBEMS deployed more than 2,200 faculty members from accredited hospitals and medical colleges. The board had also reached out to all state Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police to ensure proper law and order.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday conducted the NEET-PG examination. Over 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which facilitates admissions for postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS, and PG diplomas.

Largest computer-based test to be conducted in a single shift

The computer-based test was conducted across 1,052 centres in 301 cities in a single shift, PTI reported citing the official sources. NEET-PG examination has also achieved a feat, as it has become the largest computer-based test to be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

To ensure a strict and fair examination process, NBEMS deployed more than 2,200 faculty members from accredited hospitals and medical colleges. The board had also reached out to all state Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police to ensure proper law and order, cyber security and uninterrupted supply of electricity at the exam centres. Support was also taken from local administration and the police.

NBEMS collaborates with Home Ministry to curb cybercrime

To avoid any cyber-related malpractice, NBEMS collaborated with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Nearly 300 cyber commandos were deployed at various centres, particularly those marked sensitive, to prevent cheating or cyber fraud.

NBEMS heightens vigil

In addition, over 200 staff members at the NBEMS office continuously monitored live CCTV feeds from all centres in real time. Senior medical faculty, college deans and directors, and NBEMS governing body members also visited the centres as part of the flying squads.

To block any mobile signal-based cheating, signal jammers were installed at all exam locations.

Exam date revised

The NEET-PG 2025 exam was initially set for June 15 and planned to be held in two shifts. However, this decision faced opposition from several aspirants, who moved the Supreme Court against the two-shift format. On May 30, the Supreme Court directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the exam in a single shift, taking into account the objections raised by the students. The exam date was then pushed to August 3.