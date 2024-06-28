NEET, NET 2024 row: Government invited suggestions from various stakeholders on NTA reforms, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET, NET 2024 row

Amid the NEET and NET paper leak allegations, the central government has invited suggestions from the public on the reforms in the examination process conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This comes after the high-level meeting conducted by the Ministry of Education wherein it was decided to seek suggestions, views, and ideas from the students, parents, and other concerned stakeholders on the exam reforms.

The last date for submitting the suggestions is July 7, which can be done on the official website of the government, innovateindia.mygov.in.

The official website reads, 'The Government of India has constituted a high-level committee on 22nd June 2024 under the Chairmanship of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, and comprising of members from government, government organizations, academia, and higher educational institutions'.

The panel will make recommendations on the reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, Improvement in data security protocols, and structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The committee will submit its report within two months. It is expected that the recommended suggestions will be implemented in the new cycle. The committee will also review the exam calendars and make suggestions.