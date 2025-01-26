NEET 2025 exam pattern revised, NTA discontinues optional section

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET 2025 exam pattern revised

NEET 2025 exam: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 exam pattern is revised and the exam from this year will be held in pre-Covid format. As per a communique issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET UG question paper will no longer include Section B i.e. optional section. NTA will release the NEET 2025 notification and other details in due course of time.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

As per the updated exam format, the NEET UG 2025 question paper will include 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will have to attempt the paper in 180 minutes.

The official notice issued by NTA reads, "All NEET (UG)-2025 aspirants are hereby informed that the question paper pattern and examination duration will revert to the pre-COVID format. where there will not be any Section B anymore. Hence, there will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 in Biology) which will be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to COVID."

Major changes introduced in NEET UG 2025

Question paper pattern: The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions. There will be no optional section now.

Examination duration: The total duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours).

The optional section was introduced as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed during Covid pandemic and has been in practice till 2024.

NEET 2025: APAAR ID notice

Meanwhile, NTA has also clarified that the APAAR ID is not mandatory for the NEET-UG 2025 registration. The clarification comes following the January 14 notice issued by the agency where it encouraged candidates to update their Aadhaar credentials and link their APAAR ID (formerly Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID). "It is clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means details of which shall be available in the information bulletin soon," NTA stated.

APAAR ID (previously called the Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID) is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.