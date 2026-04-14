MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 tomorrow; direct links

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 10, 12 results on Wednesday, April 15. The MPBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced at 11 am. The Madhya Pradesh MP Board 2026 Result announcement will be made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav via a press conference.

How to download MP Board 10th and 12th results online?

Visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 10th and 12th results'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference

Websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th marksheets

MP Board 10th, and 12th results: Details on scorecards

Student's Name

Roll Number

Aggregate Marks

Subject-wise Pass Marks

Qualifying status

MP Board MPBSE 10th and 12th Results: How to download via SMS?

In case students have no internet access, they can download their results using the SMS facility. They can follow these steps to download the MP Board MPBSE 10th and 12th marksheets.

Open your messaging app on your mobile phone

Now, Type MPBSE10 (space) Roll Number and send it to 56263

You will receive your MP Board Class 12th result as a reply on your number

MP Board MPBSE 10th and 12th Results: How to download via digilocker?