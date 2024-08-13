More than 2 lakh students left private schools, shifted to govt schools in Gujarat: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI More than 2 lakh students left private schools and shifted to government schools; govt shares data

More than 2 lakh students have enrolled in government schools in Gujarat during the academic year 2024-25. The data shows that these students have shifted from private schools to government schools. This indicates a possible improvement in the quality of education and increased trust in government schools among people. The above-mentioned data is shared by the state government itself.

Which school has received the highest number of admissions?

The state government revealed the above data on August 12 through an official release. As per the notice, the highest number of students are from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation schools. As per the data shared by the state government, the highest number of students is 37,786, followed by 22,892 students in Surat Municipal Corporation schools, 10,602 in Vadodara Municipal Corporation schools, and 6,204 in Rajkot Municipal Corporation schools. All these students have moved from private schools to government schools, indicating a significant shift in preference.

Over 10,000 students enrolled in Banaskantha district

In addition, among other districts in the state, Banaskantha district saw the highest number of 10,228 students, followed by Mehsana with 8,267 students, Bhavnagar with 8,242 students, Junagadh with 7,892 students, Anand with 7,269 students, Ahmedabad rural with 6,910 students, Rajkot with 6,881 students, Gandhinagar with 6,881 students, Kutch with 5,952 students, Kheda with 5,910 students, and Surat with 5,777 students. All these students have shifted from private schools to government schools.

The official notice reads, ''The state government has increased the education budget every year, keeping in mind the interests of the students. Compared to the budget provision for the previous year 2023-24, the state government has allocated a total of Rs 55,114 crore, an increase of Rs 11,463 crore.''

One lakh smart classes functioning

Additionally, the government also stated that one lakh smart classes are functioning in the state and more than 5,000 classes are under process to enable students to access technical education. Furthermore, approximately 240,000 computers have been provided in 16,000 schools, while work of providing 70,000 computers in over 4,000 schools is in progress.