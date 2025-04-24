Maharashtra’s Chandrapur schools and colleges timing changed, check new schedule, guidelines, more In view of the sweltering heat, the education department of the Chandrapur Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra has directed schools and colleges to operate in the morning hours for the safety of students. Check new schedule, guidelines, and more.

New Delhi:

In response to heatwave conditions, the Chandrapur Zilla Parishad's Education Department in Maharashtra has adjusted the timings for schools and colleges. According to the order, classes will be conducted from 7 am to 11 am. This decision has been made for the sake of students' well-being.

Brahampuri tehsil in Chandrapur recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees on April 23, while Chandrapur saw 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to officials. The district has been experiencing intense heat, with temperatures remaining in the range of 45 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

Education Department Issues Directives

To prevent health issues due to heat waves, the Zilla Parishad's education department has issued directives asking educational institutions to take necessary steps to ensure that children remain safe. The meteorological department's advisory suggests changing school timings and declaring holidays based on heatwave conditions.

No Outdoor Activities

To prevent serious illness from the heatwave, students have been advised to avoid outdoor physical activities during summer. The education department has also requested schools not to conduct classes outside, and sports activities should not be planned during the afternoon session. Students should be informed about protecting themselves from the heatwave and be advised to contact emergency services if needed. Exams should be conducted only during the morning session, equipped with fan and cooler facilities.

As part of the mid-day meal program, children should be provided with buttermilk and ORS packets to stay hydrated. Schools and colleges of all management types and mediums have been instructed to operate classes from 7 am to 11 am during the heatwave period.