Delhi: 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' to be launched in schools, kids will be connected to cleanliness movement

Taking a major initiative for the revival of the Yamuna river, the Delhi Government has decided to launch the 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' across schools in the national capital. This campaign has been initiated by Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. He has written to Education Minister Ashish Sood, requesting that the campaign be implemented in all government, government-aided, and private schools across Delhi.

What is the key motive of 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan'?

The main objective of this campaign is to increase sensitivity among children about the importance of the Yamuna river and to connect them with the broader cleanliness movement. The minister emphasised that if we truly wish to rejuvenate the Yamuna, it must be turned into a mass movement, with special focus on active participation from children. Children will not only spread the message of awareness but also help build a sensitive and responsible society for the future.

Under 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan,' following activities to be organised in schools-

Essay writing competitions: on the importance of a clean Yamuna. Drawing and painting competitions: expressing their creativity on the theme. Speech, debate, and street play competitions: focusing on water pollution and conservation. Clean Yamuna pledges and awareness walks: to promote behavioural change. Cultural programs: performances based on the Yamuna theme during annual school functions.

Yamuna River is 'lifeline' of Delhi: Parvesh Verma

On this occasion, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “The Yamuna is not just a river, but the lifeline of Delhi. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (Cleanliness Mission), through ‘Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan’, we are connecting children with the cause of cleanliness and environmental conservation. If we educate our children today about the importance of rivers and the environment, they will grow into aware citizens tomorrow, playing a vital role in building a clean and green India. Delhi’s future is incomplete without a clean Yamuna.”

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will collaborate with the Directorate of Education (DoE) to provide schools with necessary educational materials, awareness kits, and other resources to support this initiative. Schools will be encouraged to include these activities in their academic calendars and inspire students to carry forward the message of cleanliness and water conservation.

The government hopes that through this campaign, lakhs of children across Delhi will not only become aware themselves but will also spread the message of cleanliness and river conservation among their families and communities. 'Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan' will be a major step towards ushering in a new mindset and positive change in Delhi.

