KVS admission 2025-26: Registration deadline extended for Balvatika 1 and 3, check important dates

KVS admission 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the registration deadline for Balvatika 1 and Balvatika 3 admissions for the academic session 2025-26. Parents and guardians can submit their application forms by March 24, 10 am. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was March 22.
According to the new schedule, the draw of lots will be released on March 28, 2025, instead of the previously announced March 26, 2025. The draw will be conducted in different time slots across various regions to ensure a smooth and systematic admission procedure.
KVS admission 2025: Revised Schedule
The official notice reads, ''In continuation to this office letter even number dated 05.03.2025 regarding fresh admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Session 2025-26, it is to inform that the last date for online registration and submission of application form for Balvatika-1 & 3 (wherever applicable) is hereby extended to 24.03.2025 (up to 10:00 PM). Further, the draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025 as communicated previously vide KVS(HQs) letter dated 17.03.2025.''
Parents and guardians are advised to check the revised schedule carefully and stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.
|Regions
|Time
|Mumbai, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia
|8:30 AM- 9:30 AM
|Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Raipur
|9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
|Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun
|10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranchi
|11:30 AM-12:30 PM
|Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram, Jaipur
|12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
|Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Documents Required
- A valid mobile number with Indian SIM card
- A valid email address
- A digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission to KVS (JPEG file of size at most 256KB)3
- A scan copy of the child’s birth certificate along with address proof and caste certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size),
- Details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section,
- Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application