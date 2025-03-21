KVS admission 2025-26: Registration deadline extended for Balvatika 1 and 3, check important dates KVS admission 2025-26 registration deadline has been extended. Parents and guardians who have not yet submitted applications for Balvatika 1 and 3 can do so before the new last date. Check details here.

KVS admission 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the registration deadline for Balvatika 1 and Balvatika 3 admissions for the academic session 2025-26. Parents and guardians can submit their application forms by March 24, 10 am. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was March 22.

According to the new schedule, the draw of lots will be released on March 28, 2025, instead of the previously announced March 26, 2025. The draw will be conducted in different time slots across various regions to ensure a smooth and systematic admission procedure.

KVS admission 2025: Revised Schedule

The official notice reads, ''In continuation to this office letter even number dated 05.03.2025 regarding fresh admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Session 2025-26, it is to inform that the last date for online registration and submission of application form for Balvatika-1 & 3 (wherever applicable) is hereby extended to 24.03.2025 (up to 10:00 PM). Further, the draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025 as communicated previously vide KVS(HQs) letter dated 17.03.2025.''

Parents and guardians are advised to check the revised schedule carefully and stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Regions Time Mumbai, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia 8:30 AM- 9:30 AM Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Raipur 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Dehradun 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Ranchi 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram, Jaipur 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Documents Required