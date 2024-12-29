Kashmir University postpones exams scheduled for tomorrow amid heavy snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Snowfall at Tangmarg of Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Kashmir snowfall: Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday (December 30) in view of the inclement weather. The information was shared by the varsity in a statement on Sunday (December 29).

The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately. Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday, resulting in some areas of the valley getting cut off.

Gulmarg, Pahalgam reel under subzero temperatures

Gulmarg and Pahalgam in Kashmir continued to experience severe subzero temperatures while the rest of the valley saw slight relief from the cold wave, officials said on Sunday. Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.0 degree Celsius, the Meteorological department said. The base camp for annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, Pahalgam, registered a minimum of minus 8.5 degree Celsius, the department said. In Srinagar the mercury dipped to minus 0.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night -- two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, it added. Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, while Konibal in Parampore recorded a low of minus 1.0 degree Celsius, the weather office said.

New Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after day-long closure

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was on Sunday reopened for vehicular traffic after a day-long closure due to heavy snowfall, allowing stranded vehicles to proceed to their respective destinations, officials said.

However, several other important inter-district routes, including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road, and Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road, remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

"The highway has been reopened today following the clearance of snow accumulated on various stretches of the road," a traffic official said.

The stranded vehicles along the highway are being cleared, he added.

"Passenger traffic is plying on the highway. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, as overtaking may cause congestion," J-K Traffic Police said in an advisory.

It also advised commuters to drive cautiously, as the road is slippery between Banihal and Qazigund. The Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative link to the Kashmir Valley from Jammu region's Poonch district, remained shut due to snow accumulation, officials said. Similarly, the Sinthan Pass in Kishtwar has been closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall.

In addition, the Sonamarg-Kargil inter-UT road and the Bhaderwah-Chamba inter-state road are also closed owing to heavy snowfall. Efforts are underway to clear these roads and make them trafficable, officials said.