Incentive funds increased for SC/ST students in IITs, IIMs and NIITs, says Karnataka Minister Mahadevappa

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has decided to increase the incentive funds for SC, and ST candidates pursuing studies in the top national institutes. The information in this regard has been shared by the Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on his X handle. The incentive fund amount for students studying in premier institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. This decision has been made to enhance the academic achievements and aspirations of students from SC/ST communities.

What did the minister say?

''This move will encourage students from underprivileged backgrounds to aim higher and excel in their respective fields. We believe that education is the key to socio-economic empowerment, and through this scheme, aim to bridge the gap in the higher education opportunities for these communities'', he said in an official release.

Rs 25 lakh for Sc students

To provide financial support to Scheduled caste students, the minister has also announced a one-time aid of Rs 25 lakh for students who achieve more than 95 per cent marks in their Pre-University certificate exam and secure a management seat in an MBBS course through NEET.

In addition, the minister said that the SC students who pursue MBBS and secure more than 60 per cent marks in their first year would also receive an incentive of Rs 25 lakh. This initiative seeks to support SC/ST candidates where access to quality education and resources often remains a challenge.

Active participation required

The minister also asked SC/ST students who are pursuing study in IITs and IIMs to actively participate in nation-building and contribute to the development of a prosperous and powerful nation.