JEECUP admit card 2026 OUT at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; steps to download

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEECUP hall ticket on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP hall ticket login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The JEECUP is scheduled to be held from June 2 to 9 in two shifts; morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to download JEECUP admit card 2026 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEECUP admit card 2026. To download JEECUP hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in and click on JEECUP hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEECUP hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEECUP admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on JEECUP hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

JEECUP hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save JEECUP admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEECUP hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

JEECUP exam centre guidelines 2026

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the JEECUP admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

The candidates in the morning shift need to report by 1:30 pm, while for the afternoon shift, the candidates should report by 2 pm.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on JEECUP 2026, please visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.