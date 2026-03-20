JEE Mains 2026 Session Two city intimation slip Live: JEE April session city slips release date, download link

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the April session city slip 2026 today, March 20. The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam 2026 will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.