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JEE Mains 2026 Session Two city intimation slip Live: JEE April session city slips release date, download link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Mains 2026 city intimation slip Live: JEE Main April session exam 2026 will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. The candidates can check and download JEE Mains 2026 city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Download JEE Main April session city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Download JEE Main April session city slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the April session city slip 2026 today, March 20. The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026  PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam 2026 will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. 

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main January session city slip PDF link 
  • Use  application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JEE Main January session city slip PDF will be available for download 
  • Save JEE Main January session city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :JEE Mains 2026 Session Two city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 11:40 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Ways to download JEE Main city slip 2026

    The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main city slip 2026

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main January session city slip PDF link 
    3. Use  application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. JEE Main January session city slip PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save JEE Main January session city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 11:40 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to download JEE city slip

    JEE Main city slip 2026 link is  jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip 2026  PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam 2026 will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026. 

     

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main city slip 2026

    The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Mar 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains April session city intimation slip release date 2026

    JEE Mains April session city intimation slip is likely to be released today, March 20. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

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