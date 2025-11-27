Advertisement
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration will be closed today, November 27. The candidates can apply for JEE Main on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till 9 PM. JEE Main January session 2026 will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main application process correction window will be opened on December 1, the candidates can apply for modification in the JEE Main application form on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till December 2 (up to 11:50 PM).  

\