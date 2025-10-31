Advertisement
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session registration 2026 will commence on Friday, October 31. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Going by the NTA advisory which earlier mentioned that the JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, the candidates can expect the application process will commence by tonight on the JEE Main portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.  

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.  

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main application process link
  • Fill JEE Main application form with details
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay application fee and click on submit
  • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

Live updates :JEE Main Registration 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live Updates: JEE Main application process to commence today

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: Educational qualifications

    • The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc
    • Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University
    • Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy
    • Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects
    • Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)
    • Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination
    • A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

     

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live: How to apply

    The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

     

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main January session exam dates

    JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.  

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: Steps to apply for JEE Main

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Click on JEE Main application process link
    • Fill JEE Main application form with details
    • Upload required documents
    • Pay application fee and click on submit
    • Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: How to apply for JEE Main

     To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process link

    JEE Main application process link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026. 

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process to commence today

    JEE Main application process will commence today, October 31 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026 on the JEE Main portal. 

