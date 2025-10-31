Live JEE Main Registration 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live Updates: JEE Main application process to commence today jeemain.nta.nic.in Main Registration 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main application process will commence today, October 31; the candidates can apply for JEE Main on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session registration 2026 will commence on Friday, October 31. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2026 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Going by the NTA advisory which earlier mentioned that the JEE Main application process will commence from October onwards, the candidates can expect the application process will commence by tonight on the JEE Main portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main Registration 2026: Steps to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in