  Live JEE Main answer key 2026 (OUT SOON) Live: JEE answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in by tomorrow; how to download

JEE Main answer key 2026 Live: As per NTA, JEE Main answer key 2026 will be released by February 4, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to raise objections on JEE Main answer key.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 answer key will be released soon. As per NTA, JEE Main answer key 2026 will be released by February 4, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  JEE Main January session 2026 paper one was held in two shifts on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and paper two on January 29. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main answer key on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  '

Following the release of JEE Main answer key 2026, the answer key objection window link will be activated on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who wish to raise objections can do so on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

