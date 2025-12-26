JEE Main admit card 2026 release date: When will JEE Main hall ticket be out? Direct link JEE Main admit card 2026 release date: JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2025. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 once released, will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session admit card will be released soon. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 will first be released by third week of January and the admit card by January 18, three to four days before the exam. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held between January 21 and 30, 2025.

JEE Main January session exam 2026 hall ticket link is jeemain.nta.nic.in and the login credentials are- application number, date of birth. The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main admit card 2025 PDF-

To download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

JEE Main 2026 paper pattern

JEE Main will continue to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in India and abroad.

The exam comprises two separate papers:

Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions.

Paper 2A and 2B: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses respectively.

Students can choose to appear for one or both sessions- January and April. The better score from the two sessions will be considered while preparing the final merit list for admission.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.