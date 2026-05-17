JEE Advanced 2026 today; check shift timings, exam day guidelines

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2026 will be held on Sunday, May 17. The JEE Advanced shift timings for paper one is from 9 am to 12 pm and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For the JEE Advanced 2026 morning shift to begin at 9 am, the candidates need to report by 8:30 am, while the reporting time for the afternoon shift is by 2 pm.

JEE Advanced 2026 shift timings

Paper one - 9 am to 12 pm Paper two - 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2026 reporting time

Paper one - 8:30 am

Paper two - 2 pm.

JEE Advanced 2026 exam day guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the JEE Advanced admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced 2026 dress code for male, female students; check exam centre guidelines