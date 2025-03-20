Jamia Millia Islamia's fees increased by up to 41 per cent across courses for 2025-26 Fees of courses like MA and BA (Hons) in Political Science, four-year BA (Multidisciplinary), and B Com (Hons), has been increased by 32.99 per cent. Check the revised fee structure below.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has hiked the fee across all courses in the coming academic session 2025-26. As per the revised prospectus, the fee hike ranges from 16 to 41 per cent for MA, BA, Law, and other courses. Compared to last year's prospectus, a sharp rise in JMI's fee is evident.

Jamia Millia Islamia revised fee structure

Social sciences programmes, including MA and BA (Hons) in Political Science, four-year BA (Multidisciplinary), and B Com (Hons), now cost Rs 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent increase from the previous Rs 7,425.

The fees for professional courses have also been increased. B Tech programmes have seen a 19.04 per cent hike, increasing from Rs 16,150 to Rs 19,225 per year, while M Tech programmes now cost Rs 21,375 per year, marking a 16.48 per cent rise.

Law programmes, including LLM (regular) and BA LLB (Hons), have experienced a 19 per cent increase, raising fees from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,850 annually. Science programmes, including BSc (multidisciplinary), Geography, Mathematics, and Physics, have undergone a 34.29 per cent hike, raising fees from Rs 7,800 to Rs 10,475 per year.

The Department of Persian has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475 per year. The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875.

Similarly, foreign language programmes, including BA (Hons) in Turkish and other languages, have also witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise.

JMI to launch 14 new courses

JMI has also announced the launch of 14 new courses and expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions. This year, 25 programmes-- including nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses--will admit students based on CUET merit, up from 20 last year.

(PTI inputs)