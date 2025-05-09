India-Pakistan tensions: Schools shut across several states, here's a list of affected regions Several Indian states have shut schools and colleges amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, following central government security advisories.

New Delhi:

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, the central government has advised all states to consider invoking emergency powers during wartime and make preparations for the purchase of supplies, including logistics. In light of the growing security concerns, several states bordering Pakistan have decided to shut down schools and colleges in affected districts. Here's a look at where schools will remain closed:

Punjab

In response to the war-like situation, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of all schools in districts bordering Pakistan. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced via Twitter that, given the current circumstances, all schools, colleges, and universities—both government and private—across Punjab will remain closed for the next three days (May 9, 10, 11). Additionally, district administrations in areas such as Fazilka, Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Firozpur, and Tarn Taran have also announced that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres, will remain closed until May 11.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier urged private schools to start their summer vacation early. As a result, all private schools in the state have declared their summer break starting Friday, May 9. Meanwhile, government schools in the state have already been on summer break since April 30.

Jammu and Kashmir

Due to the escalating tensions with Pakistan, all schools in Jammu and Kashmir have been closed for May 9 and May 10. The state's Education Minister, Sakina Ittoo, made this announcement on May 8. Given the ongoing situation, it is possible that the duration of the closure may be extended.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the Bhajanlal government has cancelled the leave of administrative and police personnel stationed in districts near the Pakistan border. Additionally, schools in five districts—Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Barmer—have been closed due to heightened security concerns.

Haryana

In Haryana, the district administration of Panchkula has ordered the closure of all government and private schools on May 10 and May 11 in light of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Ladakh

In Leh, Ladakh, the local administration has issued an alert due to the current situation. All educational institutions in the city will remain closed on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. Authorities have also urged people to stay indoors during this period.

The closure of schools and educational institutions across these states reflects the seriousness with which the government is taking the ongoing security concerns and its commitment to safeguarding the public during these heightened times.