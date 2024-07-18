IIT Kanpur to provide free coaching to support SSC Aspirants for exam preparation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) has recently launched a new initiative 'SATHI SSC' to support the candidates preparing for various exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

Earlier, this initiative was announced for the candidates preparing for the competitive exams (JEE and NEET) across the country. Now, the candidates preparing for the Staff Selection Commission recruitment exams will be able to benefit from this initiative.

This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Education, reflects the strong commitment of the government to provide affordable and quality training to aspirants/students, especially students belonging to EWS (economically weaker backgrounds), ensuring they have the same level of access to preparation as their peers.

How to register?

As of now, the platform 'SATHEE' launched the course and study material for the SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff). Further, it will expand other exams under its SSC category. Aspirants can now register themselves for the free coaching on the SATHEE portal, or through the app which can be downloaded from the app store or Google Play store.

According to the official website, the crash course will be starting from 10 July on the portal. Registration for the exams is underway on the official web portal for 4,887 vacancies. The last date for submission of application forms on the SSC portal is July 31.

What is SATHEE?

The abbreviation SATHEE stands for Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams. It provides a wide range of study materials, including practice tests, video lectures, and interactive sessions conducted by experienced educators. SATHEE aims to improve the accessibility and effectiveness of SSC exam preparation for all students by combining technology and educational expertise.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted that the SATHEE SSC aligns with the objectives of NEP 2020. He stated, "With the launch of SATHEE SSC, we are furthering our dedication to making high-quality education available to everyone. This initiative represents a significant stride in utilizing technology to empower students throughout India, preparing them not only for exams but also for a promising future."