IIM CAT final answer key 2025 out at iimcat.ac.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) final answer key 2025 link is iimcat.ac.in, the candidates can check and download IIM CAT final answer key 2025 on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT final answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on final answer key 2025 PDF link. CAT final answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IIM CAT final answer key PDF and take a print out.

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

Following the release of CAT final answer key 2025, CAT result is likely to be out by December 19. The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT result date of last 5 years

CAT result 2024- December 19

CAT result 2023- December 21

CAT result 2022- December 21

CAT result 2021- January 3

CAT result 2020- January 2.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.