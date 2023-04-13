IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet released; Exam from June 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU Term end exam datesheet for June 2023 released

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Exams (IGNOU TEE) June 2023 datesheet on April 13, 2023. The final datesheet for IGNOU June TEE 2023 is available online on the official website at ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE 2023 June session exams will start on June 1 and will end on July 6, 2023.

The university will conduct the term end examinations in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted in the morning from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be conducted in the evening from 2 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be mentioned on the question paper. The IGNOU June TEE hall ticket will be available on the University website soon.

"Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective regional centres," IGNOU said.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet: How to download

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Go to the 'News and Announcements' section available on the homepage.

On the next window click on the link that reads "Datesheet for conduct of June 2023 Term End Examination (Final)".

The IGNOU June TEE Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

Search your subject code programme date in the pdf using 'Ctrl+F' shortcut key.

Download the IGNOU Datesheet PDF and save it for future reference.

