ICSI CSEET admit card 2026 out at icsi.edu; how to download

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2026. Candidates who will appear for ICSI CSEET 2026 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website - icsi.edu. The CSEET hall ticket login credential is registration number. CSEET exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 4, 2026.

How to download ICSI CSEET admit card at icsi.edu

The candidates can check and download CSEET June admit card on the official website - icsi.edu. To download CSEET hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CSEET hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credential - registration number. ICSI CSEET June hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save CSEET June admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on ICSI CSEET June hall ticket PDF link

Use registration number as the required login credentials

ICSI CSEET June hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save ICSI CSEET June admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSI CSEET June hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

ICSI CSEET paper pattern 2026

ICSI CSEET 2026 exam will be of 200 marks, which will be divided across four sections: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, including Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 35 questions of 50 marks.

The exam will consist of MCQs, each carrying either one or two marks, with four answer choices provided. Only one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking for answering incorrectly. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT), lasting two hours. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information related to the exam.

For details on ICSI CSEET exam 2026, please visit the official website - icsi.edu.