ICAI CA May exam admit card 2026 out at eservices.icai.org; how to download

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations 2026. The ICAI CA May Intermediate and Final exam admit card is available for download on the official website - eservices.icai.org. ICAI CA Group 1 exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 7 and 9, while Group 2 exam on May 11, 13 and 15, 2026.

The candidates can check and download ICAI CA May hall ticket on the official website - eservices.icai.org. To download CAA hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - eservices.icai.org and click on ICAI CA May exam hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - User ID, Password. ICAI CA May exam hall ticket will be available for download on the screen. Save ICAI CA May exam hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official portal - eservices.icai.org

Click on ICAI CA May exam hall ticket pdf link

Enter User ID, Password as the required login credentials

ICAI CA May exam admit card pdf will appear on the screen for download

Save ICAI CA May exam hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA May exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CA May exam admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on ICAI CA May exam 2026, please visit the official website - eservices.icai.org.