ICAI CA January Exam Datesheet 2026: Final, Inter exam schedule released at icai.org; Details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA January exam datesheet 2025. As per the CA exam schedule, the final course exam for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, group 2 on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026. ICAI CA group one intermediate course exam is scheduled to be held on January 6, 8 and 10 while group 2 on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026. The ICAI CA foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.
The candidates who will appear for CA January exam can check the datesheet on the official website- icai.org and download it.
ICAI CA January Exam Dates
Intermediate Exam Schedule
- Group One- January 6, 8 and 10, 2026
- Group Two- January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.
Foundation Exam Dates
January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.
Final Exam Dates
- Group One- January 5, 7 and 9
- Group Two- January 11, 13 and 16, 2026.
International Taxation Assessment Test
January 13 and 16, 2026
Insurance and Risk Management Technical Exam Dates
January 9, 11, 13 and 16, 2026.
ICAI CA January Exam Timings
Foundation- Paper One and Two (2 PM to 5 PM)
Intermediate- Paper Three and Four (2 PM to 4 PM)
Final- 2 PM to 5 PM
Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International
Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT– AT)- 2 PM to 6 PM
Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., Insurance and
Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination- 2 PM to 5 PM.
ICAI CA January Exam admit card 2026: How to download at icai.org
ICAI CA January exam admit card 2026 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam. The CA January hall ticket will be available for download on the official portal- icai.org, once released.
For details on ICAI CA January exam 2025, please visit the official website- icai.org.