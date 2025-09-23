ICAI CA January Exam Datesheet 2026: Final, Inter exam schedule released at icai.org; Details here ICAI CA January Exam Datesheet 2026: As per the CA exam schedule, the final course exam for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, group 2 on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026. Check CA exam schedule on the official website- icai.org

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA January exam datesheet 2025. As per the CA exam schedule, the final course exam for group 1 will be held on January 5, 7, and 9, group 2 on January 11, 13, and 16, 2026. ICAI CA group one intermediate course exam is scheduled to be held on January 6, 8 and 10 while group 2 on January 12, 15 and 17, 2026. The ICAI CA foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

The candidates who will appear for CA January exam can check the datesheet on the official website- icai.org and download it. To download CA January exam datesheet, candidates need to visit the official website- icai.org and click on ICAI CA January exam datesheet PDF link. ICAI CA January exam datesheet PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA January exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA January Exam Datesheet 2025: Steps to download at icai.org

Visit the official website- icai.org

Click on CA January exam schedule PDF link

CA January exam datesheet PDF will be available for download

Save ICAI CA January Exam schedule PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA January Exam Dates

Intermediate Exam Schedule

Group One- January 6, 8 and 10, 2026

Group Two- January 12, 15 and 17, 2026.

Foundation Exam Dates

January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

Final Exam Dates

Group One- January 5, 7 and 9

Group Two- January 11, 13 and 16, 2026.

International Taxation Assessment Test

January 13 and 16, 2026

Insurance and Risk Management Technical Exam Dates

January 9, 11, 13 and 16, 2026.

ICAI CA January Exam Timings

Foundation- Paper One and Two (2 PM to 5 PM)

Intermediate- Paper Three and Four (2 PM to 4 PM)

Final- 2 PM to 5 PM

Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International

Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT– AT)- 2 PM to 6 PM

Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., Insurance and

Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination- 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICAI CA January Exam admit card 2026: How to download at icai.org

ICAI CA January exam admit card 2026 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam. The CA January hall ticket will be available for download on the official portal- icai.org, once released. To download CA January admit card 2025 exam-wise candidates need to follow these steps-

Visit the official website- icai.org Click on CA January hall ticket PDF link ICAI CA January admit card 2025 will appear on the screen for download Save CA January hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICAI CA January exam 2025, please visit the official website- icai.org.