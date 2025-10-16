How to prepare for JEE Main 2026 in three months? Check expert's tips and tricks JEE Main 2026 preparation tips: JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held in January. Check these preparation tips by experts to secure cent percentile.

New Delhi:

With over a lakh of aspirants who are preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, just months left for the engineering entrance scheduled to be held in the month of January. To boost the preparation of the candidates, Saurabh Kumar, Founder & CEO- Shiksha Nation have suggested tips and tricks that will help them to secure cent percentile.

JEE Main 2026 preparation tips: Three months left; tips and tricks to secure 100 percentile

Study smart: The candidates are advised not to spend time on the infrequently viewed or asked concept or chapters. Instead, practice sample papers, previous year's question papers, attempt mock tests, all other high-priority concepts.

Practice and analyse: At the time of practicing sample papers, previous years' papers, the candidates should analyse their mistakes. The candidates should check why and where they are loosing marks and review those concepts again. This will provide them with an effective feedback that will help them in passing JEE Main.

Daily plan: Plan and fixed your study hours in a way that nothing is left to the last-minute. A dedicated four well-planned hours of study is much fruitful than ten hours filled with distractions.

Study resources: Just three months left, stick to reliable note books, NCERTs and question banks. Use assignments and revision sheets to recall the concepts efficiently and quickly.

Disciplined approach: Self-study, recorded lectures, what matters now is you are not spending the time but how efficiently you are using the time. Stay away from distractions and guard your study time.

JEE Main exam dates 2025 will soon be announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main exam schedule on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. For many students, JEE is the doorway to the best engineering schools in India. With intelligent planning, targeted study, and a smart approach, the final 90 days can take your preparation to the next level.