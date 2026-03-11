How Israel-Iran war affects CBSE 10th exam?

New Delhi:

The ongoing war in Middle East pushed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to first postpone and then cancel the Class 10 exam. CBSE has also postponed the Class 12 exam till March 16 amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

CBSE in its circular mentioned -

All examinations scheduled from March 7 to 11 stand cancelled

Examinations scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6 which was earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled

The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course.

As per the CBSE circular, CBSE 10th exam has been cancelled in these countries in Middle East-

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What can be the 'evaluation mode' for cancelled papers in Middle East

For students in Middle East, CBSE has earlier cancelled the Class 10 exam and the evaluation process for the cancelled paper will be notified by the board. The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course, CBSE in a notification mentioned.

Let's have a look on CBSE's alternative assessment scheme taken for cancelled papers during COVID-19 period -

based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and

the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 board examinations.

CBSE 10th result date 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.