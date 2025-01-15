Himachal Pradesh minister visits Bhubaneswar Government Polytechnic, lauds students who got placements

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani today visited Bhubaneswar Government Polytechnic and lauded students who got placements in industry for different skills.

Rajesh Dharmani along with his department secretary Kadam Sandeep Vasant and director Akshay Sood visited the polytechnic. They were accompanied by Odisha Technical Education Director Samarth Verma.

153 students secure placements

Welcoming the guests, Government Polytechnic Principal Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said that during the academic year 2023-24, out of a total of 312 students who passed out, 153 students got placements, mostly in electrical, civil and mechanical streams. The polytechnic provides courses in electrical, mechanical and civil engineering skills, apart from electronics and telecom, IT, architectural artisanship, pharmacy and sundry other skills.

Image Source : INDIA TVHimachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani with students

The HP minister went around the polytechnic and met the senior and junior teachers and students. He was told that passports have been made during this academic year for sending more than 200 boys and girls students for training in higher skills abroad.