Happy Children's Day 2025: Top 5 inspirational quotes for children by Jawaharlal Nehru Children's Day Quotes 2025: The Prime Minister, who the kids fondly addressed as 'Chacha Nehru', considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. Check these inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru.

New Delhi:

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 on the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Prime Minister, who the kids fondly addressed as 'Chacha Nehru', considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society.

Schools and colleges organise special events for kids- dance, drama, music, quiz competitions to celebrate the day.

Happy Children's Day 2025: Top 5 inspirational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

"Children do not think of differences amongst themselves"

"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare"

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up"

"The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways"

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country".

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889. He had established various educational institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Institutes of Management. Children adored him and fondly addressed him as 'chacha Nehru.' It was his love for children that after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, his birth anniversary was celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Children’s Day history dates back to 1956. Before Nehru's death, it was celebrated on November 20 but after his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India. This day is celebrated all over India to raise voice about child rights, the right to education for children and appropriate care.