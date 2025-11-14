Happy Children's Day 2025: History and significance; why is it celebrated on November 14? Happy Children's Day 2025: Before his death, Children’s Day or Bal Diwas was celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day by the United Nations but after Nehru's death in 1964, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India.

New Delhi:

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Schools and colleges organise special events for kids- dance, drama, music, quiz competitions to celebrate the day.

The Prime Minister, who the kids fondly addressed as 'Chacha Nehru', considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. Before his death, Children’s Day or Bal Diwas was celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day by the United Nations but after Nehru's death in 1964, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India.

Children's Day 2025: History and Significance

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889. He had established various educational institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Institutes of Management. Children adored him and fondly addressed him as 'chacha Nehru.' It was his love for children that after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, his birth anniversary was celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Children’s Day history dates back to 1956. Before Nehru's death, it was celebrated on November 20 but after his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India. This day is celebrated all over India to raise voice about child rights, the right to education for children and appropriate care.

Jawaharlal Nehru said: "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

Children’s Day 2025 celebrations

Children’s Day is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm in schools and other educational institutions. On this day, various programmes, quiz competitions, drawing competitions and seminars are organised in schools and other educational institutions.

Children are offered toys, sweets and gifts as an attempt to make the day special for them.