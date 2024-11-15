Gurupurab 2024: What can students gain from Guru Nanak Dev's teachings? | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurupurab 2024

Today is the birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which is celebrated as ''Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti'' or ''Gurupurab''- one of the most important festivals for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. Every year, it is celebrated with huge fervour across India and the world. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sikh devotees organise langar, Akandh Path, Kirtan, Community Services, and give services (Seva).

Why Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is celebrated?

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Each year, it is observed on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu Calendar. Usually, it is observed in November by the Gregorian Calendar. This year, it falls on November 15.

What can students gain from Guru Nanak Dev's teachings?

Guru Nanak Devji, founder of Sikhism, guides not only Sikhs but people belonging to other religions and communities. Here, we have listed some of his teachings that will change your life in perspective towards life.