Gurupurab 2024: What can students gain from Guru Nanak Dev's teachings? | Details Here

Today is the birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which is celebrated as ''Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti'' or ''Gurupurab''- one of the most important festivals for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. Every year, it is celebrated with huge fervour across India and the world. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sikh devotees organise langar, Akandh Path, Kirtan, Community Services, and give services (Seva).
Why Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is celebrated?
Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. Each year, it is observed on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu Calendar. Usually, it is observed in November by the Gregorian Calendar. This year, it falls on November 15.
What can students gain from Guru Nanak Dev's teachings?
Guru Nanak Devji, founder of Sikhism, guides not only Sikhs but people belonging to other religions and communities. Here, we have listed some of his teachings that will change your life in perspective towards life.
- IK onkar (One Creator): His mool mantra is "Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair, Akal Murat, Ajuni Sae Bham, Guru Prasad''. This means, there is only one god, his name is the only truth, he is the only creator, he is fearless, he is without hate, he is immortal, he is beyond birth and death, and by only his grace one can chant his name.
Today, when the world is divided in the name of religion and castes, this life lesson by Guru Nanak Dev Ji becomes the most significant one. He believed that there is only one creator of this world and the segregation that happens in the name of God and religion is pointless.
- Kirat Karo: It means work honestly. Guru Nanak Dev Ji has given this message to everyone that all humans need to earn their living through honest means and use their skills and talents to lead an honest life. One should not exploit others just to enjoy self-happiness.
- His other teaching is Naam Japo, which means chanting the name of 'True God'. According to the Guru Nanak Devji, chanting the name of God can gain control over five evils- Kama, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahankar means Lust, Anger, Greed, Attachment and Ego.
- Vand Shhanko which translates to 'Share and Consume'. Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed that those who are capable have the responsibility to take care of the needy.
- Sewa- selfless service: Guruji believed and practised the virtue of selfless service. He firmly believed that spiritual satisfaction and true contentment can be achieved only through engaging in completely selfless acts. This is the idea behind the langar seva which is offered in Gurudwaras across the country even today. So, keep your greed aside and be selfless while leading your life.