'Great to see India's universities making strides on global stage': PM Modi on THE world rankings 2025

Over the years, the education system of India has developed significantly. Prime Minister Narendera Modi lauded at the performance of the Indian Universities in the THE world university rankings. As per the information shared by Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Timeshighered, this year, a total of 133 Indian universities have submitted to the 2025 rankings which are up from 42 in 2017. This makes India the 4th best-represented country in the world.

He posted on Twitter, sharing information about Indian universities' participation in the world university rankings. He wrote, "India’s increasing presence in the @timeshighered world rankings is impressive, driven by @narendamodi’s internationalization reforms. A record 133 Indian universities have submitted for the 2025 rankings, up from 42 in 2017, making India the 4th best-represented in the world."

In response to his tweet, formerly known as X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, "Great to see India's universities making progress on the global stage! Our commitment to quality education is producing encouraging results. We will continue to support our educational institutions and provide opportunities for growth and innovation. This will greatly benefit our youth."