GPAT city slip 2026 at natboard.edu.in today; how to download

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 city slip today, February 24. The candidates can check and download GPAT city slip pdf on the official website- natboard.edu.in. GPAT exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download GPAT city slip PDF. To download GPAT city slip pdf, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT city slip pdf link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GPAT city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GPAT city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download GPAT admit card 2026

GPAT admit card will be released three to four days before the exam scheduled to be held on March 7. The candidates can follow these steps to download GPAT hall ticket PDF. To download GPAT admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. GPAT hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GPAT hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

GPAT hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.

For details on GPAT 2026, please visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.