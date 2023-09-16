Goa Board Exam 2024: Class 10th, 12th time table OUT, Complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Goa Board Exam 2024 schedule released

Goa Board Exam 2024: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board Class 10, 12 datesheet for 2023-24 academic session. According to the examination schedule, Goa SSC board exams 2024 will be organised between April 1 and April 20, 2024, while the Goa HSSC board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 28 to March 12, 2024.

The board has also provided details on candidate registration, fee payment, and exam locations. For regular students and CWSN, the exam fee is Rs 1,200 and Rs 600, respectively.

The SSC theory examination will be conducted between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM. Students will have to report at the designated test centres by 9 AM on the day of the exam because late arrivals after 30 minutes will result in disqualification. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the completion of the test.

The HSSC theory examination will start on February 28 and will end on March 14, 2024. The HSSC exam will start at 9:30 AM. The board exam for Vocational stream will be given from March 1 to March 12, 2024.