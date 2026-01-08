Advertisement
  3. GATE admit card 2026 (OUT TODAY?): GATE hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; here's download link

  GATE admit card 2026 (OUT TODAY?): GATE hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; here's download link

GATE admit card 2026 Live Updates: GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15. Will GATE hall ticket 2026 be released today on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in?

GATE admit card 2026 download link is gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
GATE admit card 2026 download link is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Image Source : gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Will the  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) admit card be released today, Jauary 8, 2026? The candidates can check and download GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in, once released GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.  

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE admit card 2026. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in 
  • Click on GATE 2026 admit card link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download  
  • Save GATE admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

GATE hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.   

Live updates : GATE hall ticket 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; how to download

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 12:37 PM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

