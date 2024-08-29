For the first time, UK's Southampton university to set up in India under NEP

Follow us on Image Source : SOUTHAMPTON UNIVERSITY Southampton university

The University of Southampton, based in the UK, will be the first foreign university to establish a campus in India following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The campus is set to be located in Gurugram and will commence offering courses from 2025.

Indian Campus expected in July

As per the information shared by the officials, the Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences. The degrees awarded by the India campus will be the same as in the host university. The courses offered at the branch university will have the same academic and quality standards.

Prospective students interested in undergraduate programs will be able to register themselves for admission in person or through the official website in due course. However, the officials have not yet announced any exact date for the registration procedure.

In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the Regulations for Setting up and Operating Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over a Letter of Intent (LoI) to university representatives at an event.

As per the information shared by the officials, the varsity submitted a proposal for opening a branch campus in Gurugram that was approved by the UGC standing committee, comprising noted academics from India and abroad, for issuing a LoI as per regulations.

What courses will be offered at the branch university?

'The degrees awarded by the India campus of the University of Southampton will be the same as in the host university. The programmes offered in the branch campus of University of Southampton in India will have the same academic and quality standards,' UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

'The Indian campus of the University of Southampton is expected to start its academic programmes in July 2025. The courses offered will be in subjects focusing on business and management, computing, law, engineering, art and design, biosciences and life sciences," he added.

