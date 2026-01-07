Fake degree row: Yogi Cabinet orders liquidation of JS University Explaining the decision to liquidate JS University, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that a detailed investigation uncovered serious irregularities that followed fake and backdated mark sheets and degrees of the B.P.Ed course been issued to candidates.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the liquidation of JS University in Shikohabad, Firozabad district following issuance of fake and backdated mark sheets and degrees for the B.P.Ed. (Bachelor of Physical Education) course. Explaining the decision to liquidate JS University, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that a detailed investigation uncovered serious irregularities that followed fake and backdated mark sheets and degrees of the B.P.Ed course been issued to candidates.

The fake documents provided by JS University used by selected candidates in the Rajasthan Physical Education Teacher Recruitment Examination 2022. The varsity also did not comply with required land standards and failed to provide mandatory details to the Uttar Pradesh State Higher Education Council, the minister stated.

Following the liquidation, all university records will be placed under the custody of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, and previously issued mark sheets and degrees will be authenticated based on those records. Additionally, a three-member interim committee has been formed under Section 55(6) to manage the university's activities during the liquidation period.

IIMT University to open new campus in Greater Noida

In another major decision relates to higher education, the cabinet has given nod for the establishment of an off-campus for IIMT University, Meerut, in Greater Noida. The proposal to issue a Letter of Operation (LoP) for this purpose was approved. The sponsoring organization, the Association of Management Studies, Meerut, identified 4.796 acres of land in the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority area, for which a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued on February 25 last year.

The establishment of this off-campus will create new opportunities for higher education in Western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region, providing students with access to quality education within their own region, the minister stated.