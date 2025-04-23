Early Summer Vacations announced in Odisha's schools and colleges, check holiday schedule All schools, colleges across Odisha will remain closed till further notice. This decision was taken by the government for the sake of the students ' well-being. Students and parents are advised to remain in touch with the school authorities for further updates. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

In response to the intense heatwave, the Odisha government has announced early summer vacations across the state. As per the announcement, all schools, including government and private institutions, will remain closed from today, Wednesday, April 23, until further notice. This decision follows a directive from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The move comes after temperatures soared to 46 degrees, with Jharsuguda recording the highest temperature of the season.

This decision applies to all government and private educational institutes, from anganwadis to kindergartens to class 12. The government has not issued any exact date for resuming classes. The government has also instructed officials to conduct previously scheduled exams as planned.

"Summer vacation for school children will begin from tomorrow. All government and private educational institutions in the state, beginning from anganwadi, sishubatika to class 12, will be closed from April 23," a statement issued by the CMO said. However, previously scheduled exams will be held on specified dates, and the officials have been instructed to take care of this, it added.